Bluffton, Mt. Cory communties mourn the loss of Officer Dominic Francis

Learn more about the man behind the uniform, whom neighbors and community members say was a true 'hero'.

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Officer Dominic Francis' death has sent shockwaves through the communities of Bluffton and Mt. Cory. Friends, family and neighbors said he truly was a pillar of the surrounding areas, a reputation he earned by being so much more than just a police officer.

Francis, 42, was Bluffton's 2018 police officer of the year. The husband and father of two also found time to be a volunteer firefighter, bus driver, and a football and wrestling coach at his alma mater, Corey-Rawson High school.



Superintendent of Corey-Rawson schools, Jay Clark, said Francis was well known and well liked, and the loss of him is a devastating blow to both students and staff.

They'll be pursuing counseling for both students and staff as they try to process the loss.

"We certainly want to support them in the grieving process. But also how we can use his memory and the work that he did to to propel our kids into leadership and service to others," Clark said.

Clark said the school district is also looking into helping the Francis family pay for the funeral costs.

The school district isn't the only group wanting to say goodbye to the fallen officer.

During the press conference announcing Francis' passing, Bluffton's police chief described Francis as a hero and an outstanding police officer, and said that he will be sorely missed.

Also speaking on Francis' passing was the Southwestern Hancock joint fire department, where he volunteered as a fire captain. The morning of his death, Fire Chief Corey Miracle put up this post on their Facebook page following the news of his passing:

"This morning we lost a great man. A man dedicated to serving his community and the communities around us…a husband, a father to two children, a son, a community friend, a brother to the thin blue line and a dedicated Captain serving our fire district. Captain Francis...thank you for your kind, dedicated, and caring heart! Rest easy brother, we will take it from here."

Neighbors described him as a big-hearted family man who was available to help anyone whenever it was needed, and his death is a blow to the entire community.

"I had a neighbor that had some health problems, and she would also sort of wander off sometimes. And he would help her, he would just drop everything and come help her. He was very nice," Sharon Bracy, the Francis family's next door neighbor, said.

Bracy said she expects she and the rest of the community will rally together and help the family any way they can, the same way Francis did for them.























