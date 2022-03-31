Condolences pouring in after death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bluffton police officer was killed early Thursday morning while attempting to stop a vehicle fleeing police on I-75.
Officer Dominic Francis was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspect vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said during a news conference this morning.
Two of the three suspects believed to be in the vehicle that struck the officer were arrested Thursday morning. A third suspect was arrested in the afternoon.
Condolences from around the state are pouring in:
“A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten.
My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton.”
