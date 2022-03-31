Condolences pouring in after death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis

Officer Francis was killed Thursday morning during a pursuit on I-75.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bluffton police officer was killed early Thursday morning while attempting to stop a vehicle fleeing police on I-75.

Officer Dominic Francis was attempting to place stop strips on the interstate when he was struck and killed by the suspect vehicle shortly before 3 a.m., Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said during a news conference this morning.

Two of the three suspects believed to be in the vehicle that struck the officer were arrested Thursday morning. A third suspect was arrested in the afternoon.

Condolences from around the state are pouring in:

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

In honor of Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis. pic.twitter.com/xUWKM9cItC — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) March 31, 2022

TOLEDO POLICE

Rest in peace, Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/C1nmBp5mdC — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) March 31, 2022

OHIO GOV. MIKE DEWINE

Fran and I are sad to learn of the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who tragically died today after being hit by a fleeing driver. We are grateful to him for his selfless service to Ohio, and our hearts go out to his family and his colleagues at the Bluffton PD. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 31, 2022

OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL DAVE YOST

“A hero has died and a community is shaken. The bravery of the men and women that wear the badge is astounding. Officer Francis’ valor will live on and never be forgotten.

My deepest condolences are with Officer Francis’ loved ones and the residents of Bluffton.”

OHIO STATE REP. HARAZ GHANBARI (R-PERRYSBURG)

RIP Officer Dominic Francis — Village of Bluffton Police Department. End of Watch: 31 MARCH 2022.



Please pray for Officer Francis’ family and all the law enforcement officers involved in this tragic incident. Praying the third suspect is apprehended wi… https://t.co/ctdw2ZXxTG pic.twitter.com/tmnw5rXmqt — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) March 31, 2022

BLUFFTON UNIVERSITY

This morning, Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was killed in the line of duty during a manhunt in the Village of Bluffton. Our community sends prayers to the Bluffton Police Department in this time of grief. Our deepest condolences to BPD and the family of Officer Francis. pic.twitter.com/JCYR8hdoTa — Bluffton University (@BlufftonU) March 31, 2022

U.S. REP. TIM RYAN (D-Niles), CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

Heartbroken to learn that Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was killed in the line of duty early this morning. Andrea and I are praying for him, his loved ones and his fellow officers today. We will never forget his service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/HSnSxlSrjp — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) March 31, 2022

CITY OF PERRYSBURG