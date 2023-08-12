x
Crime

Man shot, killed in central Toledo Saturday morning; police investigating

Officers found Antonio Gilmer, 47, in the street near Smead and Fernwood avenues just before 6 a.m. Saturday, TPD said. Gilmer had been shot and died at the scene.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in central Toledo.

Officers arrived on scene at the intersection of Smead and Fernwood avenues after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Toledo police.

Officers found Antonio Gilmer, 47, in the street. Gilmer had been shot at least once and died at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no word on whether or not there are any suspects in Gilmer's homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

