x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TFRD crews on scene of fatal central Toledo housefire Thursday afternoon

It is currently unknown how many people were hurt in the fire.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a fatal housefire in central Toledo, authorities told WTOL 11.

The fire began at a residence on Klondike Street at approximately 1:20 p.m., TFRD officials said. 

At least one person has died in the fire. It is unknown if others were injured or killed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates. 

OTHER STORIES FROM WTOL 11: Willys Pool closed for season due to possible vandalism, explosion risk, city of Toledo says

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

RELATED: Toledo police build connections with residents at National Night Out

More Videos

In Other News

Central Avenue bridge reopens Wednesday following five months of construction

Before You Leave, Check This Out