4 victims under 20 years old killed in Toledo during month of March

Start High School student Royce Chatman was shot and killed in west Toledo late Sunday night. He would have turned 15 on April 5.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fourteen-year-old Royce Chatman is one of several lives under the age of 20 lost already in the month of March in Toledo.

The Start High School student was shot and killed in west Toledo late Sunday night.

Family members said Royce was about to turn 15 on April 5.

No arrest has been made nor has a person of interest been specified in the case.

On March 20, 18-year-old Kyreese Hodges was killed in east Toledo. His aunt said he was riding a dirt bike to a convenience store near his home when he was shot in the back.

Just ten days before Kyreese, 15-year-old Tavion Brown was shot in the chest while behind a building in north Toledo. He later died at the hospital.

No one is charged in either of their cases.

Back on March 1, 19-year-old David Misch was shot during an ongoing feud in east Toledo. He died days later at a hospital. A 44-year-old man was also killed in the shooting on Nevada St.

Two men are facing charges in their deaths.

Last month, the city of Toledo hired JoJuan Armour to head up an initiative to curb gun violence in Toledo. WTOL reached out to both Armour and the office of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, but both declined to comment on the recent shootings.