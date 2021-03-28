Family of murdered 18-year-old shaken by his death, seeking help with funeral expenses

Kyreese Hodges' aunt told WTOL 11 about his love of junk food as well as his final moments before passing away at the hospital.

A week after 18-year-old, Kyreese Hodges, was murdered in east Toledo, his body is still at the Lucas County Coroner's office, as his family struggles to cover costs necessary to give him a funeral.

Hodges was shot on Saturday, March 20 around 6:45 p.m.

Toledo Police say they found him on the corner of Easterly Ct. and Leach.

Hodges’ aunt says he was on a dirt bike on his way to a convenience store near his home when he was shot in the back at least one time.

Hodge’s family believes that he lost a tremendous amount of blood as he made his way to the store for help and by the time he ended up at the emergency room, he had lost too much.

Hodges’ died at 9:01 p.m., about two hours after being shot.

Hodges was known by his family as a lover of food, especially junk food.

His aunt says he would hoard boxes of Little Debbie's in his room and drink strawberry milk at his mother's home.

His family remembers Kyreese’s reaction when he discovered that fragments of turkey necks were in his favorite greens.

He's remembered as saying, "next time, just lie to me."

Now, Hodges’ aunt says the entire episode feels like a lie to the family and won’t be made real to them until they are able to plan the funeral and receive the body from the coroner's office.