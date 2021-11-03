x
Crime

Boy, 15, dies from gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon

Tavion Brown died at the hospital after being shot behind a building in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.
Credit: Brown family
Tavion Brown

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy, shot to death in the 300 block of East Central Avenue on Wednesday. 

Tavion Brown, 15, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center by an "unrelated citizen" and officers were called out to the hospital around 2:40 p.m. Tavion had at least one gunshot wound, TPD said. He later died at the hospital.

Tavion's family issued a statement Thursday: 

"Tavion was a fun-loving teenager. We are not trying to paint a picture that he was this perfect kid ... and someone does just do the right thing and give our family some closure," their statement said. 

Credit: Brown family
Tavion Brown

An autopsy confirmed Thursday the teen died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives identified the crime scene behind a building in the 300 block of East Central Avenue. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111. 

Credit: Brown family
Tavion Brown

