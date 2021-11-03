15-year-old in custody after 74-year-old man shot and killed inside his vehicle at gas station

The victim died after the drive-by shooting at a Mobil station at Detroit and Central Wednesday night. The boy is charged with murder and assault on a police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and charged with the murder of a 74-year-old man at a central Toledo gas station on Wednesday night.

Toledo police say members of the Gang Task Force were conducting a suspect stop in the parking lot of the Mobil Gas Station at Detroit and Central avenues just before 10 p.m. when shots were fired into the parking lot from a vehicle.

At least one gunshot hit and killed John Toyer, 74, who was inside his vehicle at the gas pump. Toyer was treated at the scene and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he died.

An autopsy performed Thursday confirmed Toyer died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene and gang task force detectives pursued and located the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle later was found to be stolen. The pursuit ended near Wilson Place and Oakland.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He was taken into custody and has been booked into the juvenile justice center on several charges including murder and two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.