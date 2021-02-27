61-year-old man dead following north Toledo shooting, no suspects in custody

The incident occurred on the 3300 block of Stickney Ave. If you have information, call 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 61-year-old man is dead following a shooting in north Toledo late Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 3310 Stickney Ave. just before 11:30 p.m., where they discovered Tyrone Gregory, 61, had been shot at least once.

Gregory was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to a police report, the shot was fired during a fight at the intersection of Stickney and E. Hudson.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

