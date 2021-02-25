K-9 officer helps make drug bust during Hancock Co. traffic stop

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped the driver for speeding and found drugs and a firearm inside.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A pair of suspects from Michigan are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Hancock County.

The Hancock County sheriff's officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding in Jackson Township just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies determined the driver, 27-year-old Anthony Norman from Detroit, did not have a valid driver's license.

According to authorities, the deputies observed criminal indicators and sent K-9 Charlie to search the vehicle. The K-9 officer alerted deputies, who further searched the vehicle.

Authorities found the passenger, 30-year-old Jessica Williams from Detroit, had 23 grams of heroin, eight grams of crack cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm. Deputies arrested Williams on felony drug possession and firearm charges.

Norman was found to also have an active warrant through the state of Michigan. Anthony was arrested and charged for not having a driver's license, speeding and was also held on the active warrant.

Both were locked up in the Hancock County Justice Center.