Investigators are asking for help tracking down a suspected arsonist in Bryan.

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a house fire at 325 Center Street around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Someone driving by the home reported seeing smoke and flames.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly learned the home was vacant. The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau determined that someone had intentionally lit the flames.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office is working with both the Bryan Police Department and the Bryan Fire Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information on incident is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 from the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee. The information must lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 800-589-2728, the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050 or the Bryan Fire Department at 419-636-4232.