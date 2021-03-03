Nevada Street murder suspect turns himself in

Brandon Lampros was wanted for the shooting death of Brad Keel.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect in a Monday shooting in east Toledo is in custody.

Brandon Lampros, 22, turned himself in Wednesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest following a Monday shooting that left one dead and one severely injured.

Court documents confirmed Tuesday that Brad Keel died of his injuries from the shooting in the 1500 block of Nevada Street. Another person was wounded and taken to a local hospital where, according to relatives' accounts on social media, he remains fighting for his life.

According to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner, Keel died of two gunshot wounds to the chest.