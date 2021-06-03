x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

South Toledo man shot inside home early Saturday morning; no suspects in custody

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Danberry St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 16, as Toledoans discussed gun violence in the city.

A south Toledo man is in the hospital after he was shot inside his home early Saturday morning. 

This incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Danberry St.

When officers arrived on scene they found the man at his front door, claiming that he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital by life squad with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

Neighbors said they heard numerous gunshots and several bullets went right through the front door of the victim's home. 

Credit: Joe Cromer

Police were out at the scene, investigating for hours.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, no suspects were in custody.

We will continue to keep you updated.

    

Related Articles