TOLEDO, Ohio — A police chase in west Toledo ended in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash, which downed power lines and resulted in Jackman Road being blocked off both ways just north of West Laskey Road.

No arrests have been made, according to Toledo police.