Two deceased after vehicle strikes mailboxes, retaining wall in Oregon crash

Oregon police officers responded to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed in a crash in Oregon after their vehicle struck several objects Friday evening.

In a report, Oregon police said a 2012 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Bayshore Road at approximately 6:23 p.m. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking a mailbox in the 6400 block of Bayshore.

The driver was able to regain control of the vehicle until it ran off the left side of the road and struck two mailboxes at residences in the 6000 block of Bayshore.

The vehicle then returned to the roadway but exited it on the right before striking a retaining wall in the 5900 block of Bayshore, where the vehicle came to rest, police said.

Crews responded to the scene where they pronounced both vehicle occupants, Helen VanCamp, 77, and Charles VanCamp, 85, deceased.

Police cleared the scene by 10:15 p.m.

According to their obituary, Helen and Charles were married in 1994.

