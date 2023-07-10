Authorities: Motorcycle rider killed in hit-and-run, suspect arrested following foot chase in Lenawee County

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a truck Sunday on US-12 at Mull Hwy., LCSO said. The suspect, 56, fled the scene on foot and was caught in the woods nearby.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle rider is dead and a suspect is in custody following a hit-and-run crash Sunday in Lenawee County.

Lenawee County deputies responded to a call of a motorcycle crash around 5 p.m. Sunday near US-12 and Mull Highway in Franklin Township, according to a press release from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, deputies determined a 56-year-old man from Adrian was driving a blue Ford Maverick westbound on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of US-12 approaching Mull Highway.

A 60-year-old man from Carleton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a group of motorcycle riders eastbound on US-12. He was navigating the curve near Mull Highway when hit head-on by the driver from Adrian in the eastbound land. The man was ejected from the motorcycle and he died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Maverick fled the scene on foot, LCSO said. A Michigan State Police K9 unit responded and assisted LCSO deputies with the search for the suspect.

The suspect was caught exiting the woods on Coller Highway under a mile from the crash and arrested. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing, LCSO said. The suspect was taken to the Lenawee County Jail.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. No one else involved in the crash was injured.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.