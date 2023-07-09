Temperance, MI man dies after being run over by tractor

The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s office says the man was working on his tractor when it went into gear and accelerated.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 65-year-old Monroe County man is dead after the tractor he was working on went into gear and ran him over on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 9100 block of Summerfield Rd. in Bedford Twp. just before 3 p.m.

Police say Elmer L. Jones, from Temperance, was conducting maintenance on his loader backhoe tractor when the tractor went into gear and accelerated.

Jones was knocked down and run over by the tractor which continued moving until it ran into a tree and neighbor’s fence before crashing into a barn and coming to rest.

The sheriff's office says it is unclear what happened to make the the tractor go into gear and accelerate.

Jones was taken to the hospital in Toledo where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7541.

