TPD: Officers force entry into east Toledo building, arrest 14-year-old

Officers recovered a gun while responding to a call at an east Toledo apartment building, according to police records.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old was arrested Sunday after police responded to a call in east Toledo and apprehended a gun.

Officers arrived on the 1300 block of Felt Street around 2 a.m. and heard loud yelling and arguing coming from the second floor of an apartment building. Two officers ran to the back of the building while two other officers stayed at the front of the building.

The two officers who stayed at the front of the building saw the two other officers run up the steps inside the building. Since the front door to the building was locked and the officers were unable to make contact with the crews inside, they forced entry through the front door to provide assistance.

Once inside, officers recovered a gun and arrested the 14-year-old.

WTOL 11 does not name minors accused of crimes unless they are charged as adults.

The officers damaged the building's front door doorknob and lock, according to police records.