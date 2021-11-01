24-year-old reports to police he was shot following car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 24-year-old was treated at UTMC for non-life-threatening injuries after telling authorities an unknown man came up to him and shot him several times, according to police records.

Auston Clark called police Saturday and told officers he was in a car crash and as he was talking to another person involved in the incident, the unknown man came up to him, asked his name and fired several times before fleeing on foot, according to Toledo police.