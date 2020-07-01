TOLEDO, Ohio — Through the TEGNA Foundation, WTOL 11 was able to award six area nonprofit organizations more than $15,000 in grants on Tuesday.

Receiving funds from WTOL's parent company were:

Boys and Girls Club of NW Ohio

Wood Lane Foundation

Good Grief of Northwest Ohio

Ronald McDonald's Children's Charities of NW Ohio

The Aurora Project

The Victory Center

WTOL General Manager Brian Lorenzen and News Director Lauren Weppler welcomed representatives from the organizations to a station visit and thanked them for their continuing efforts to make our community better every day.

"WTOL’s mission is to serve the greater good of the communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. We do this every day by reporting facts, connecting businesses and consumers, sharing stories and helping local organizations raise funds to address important issues in our area," Lorenzen said. "In 2019, our ability to impact this area was enhanced thanks to the TEGNA Foundation, which granted monetary contributions to six local charities. On behalf of everyone at WTOL, we are looking forward to continuing our support of great organizations in 2020 and beyond."

Accepting the grants on behalf of their organizations were Matt Reny, Boys and Girls Club; Margie Harris Woodland, Wood Lane Foundation; Dorothy Mockensturm Good Grief NWO; Chad Bringmam, Ronald McDonald Children's Charities; Denise Fox, The Aurora Project; and Dianne Barndt, The Victory Center.

WTOL now is accepting community grant applications for 2020. If your organization is interested, print out and fill out this TEGNA Foundation grant application and submit it with your grant proposal to:

TEGNA Foundation Grant Application

attention: Tracie Dayton

730 N. Summit St.

Toledo, OH 43604

RELATED: Toledo's Victory Center celebrates 20th anniversary

RELATED: 26th annual Border Battle Bash benefits Boys and Girls Club of Toledo

RELATED: Aurora Project celebrates 30th anniversary

RELATED: Good Grief - Empathy in Times of Suffering

RELATED: Wood County Plays: A look inside the mission to build an inclusive playground

RELATED: Ronald McDonald House in Toledo celebrates 37 years