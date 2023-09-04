Glass City Metropark phase 2 opening weekend announced: Concert, family activities included

The park, which is a part of the larger Glass City River Walk, will kick of phase two with several family-friendly events, a new restaurant and more.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story that aired on April 9, 2023.

The latest addition to the Toledo Metroparks will open to the public officially in less than two months, just in time to kick off the summer season and outdoor activities.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, Metroparks officials announced the Glass City Metropark phase two opening weekend, which will include a concert, free outdoor activities and more from June 9 to 11.

Opening weekend at the east Toledo park begins Friday, June 9 with a ribbon cutting event at 11 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a restaurant will hold its grand opening: fast casual-style eatery The Garden by Poco Piatti will officially kick off service at noon in The Market, a new building intended to house several dining options.

Toledo’s own Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder will also perform a free gospel-soul concert Friday on the lawn adjacent to the Pavilion.

On Saturday, kid-focused and family-focused events will dominate the day, including the opportunity to climb a 40-foot-tall Grosbeak Adventure Tower and play in the new Mini Maumee water play area. Other nature-themed play areas will also officially open.

Saturday will also feature an annual Outdoor Expo from noon to 5 p.m., during which participants can try kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing and more for free. The day will wrap up with a music-filled roller skating party at the Ribbon, which doubles as an ice skating trail during the winter.

Further additions in phase two include the opening of art installations and three miles of trails.

The first phase of the Glass City Metropark officially completed in 2020 and includes a pavilion, sledding hill, reforestation of natural areas and more. The new park is a part of the larger Glass City Riverwalk, which remains under construction, and efforts to revitalize Toledo neighborhoods and connect residents with community outdoor activities.

Glass City Metropark is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.