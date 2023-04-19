Port Clinton raises nearly $30K to help 85-year-old woman stay in community

Beverly Schaar, recovering from a hip surgery, was afraid she would lose her home. Her neighbors started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $29K in a month.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — After living and working in a bank in Dover, Ohio, Beverly Schaar moved north to Port Clinton to join her friends after retirement. She said the neighborhood is a wonderful place to live.

As a way to supplement her income, she took a job at a nearby Walmart.

"I've been a greeter, I've been a cashier, I did apparel," Schaar said. "I've been around over there."

But last year, she needed hip surgery and couldn't keep working. She said management at Walmart wouldn't allow her to use her preferred walker, but rather a cane. Without any income, she was afraid she'd lose her home.

"My money is running out now since I don't have a paycheck," Schaar said. "I was going to have to move but I really didn't want to."

That's when neighbor Charlene Wiechman and friend Joellen Booher decided to start a GoFundMe, hoping to raise enough money to keep Beverly where she is.

"(I said) let's just see what happens," Wiechman said. "I told her I would take care of everything. She doesn't have to do anything, I'll put it out there and just see what happens."

In less than a month, the Port Clinton community has raised nearly $30,000 for the woman they consider a staple.

"It means a lot, because I want her to stay," Wiechman's son Charlie said. "I think everyone wants her to stay because she's very very nice."

Booher believed it was never too late for a miracle to happen.

"I think Beverly has always been such a likable person," Booher said. "Her job, everyone loved her. Everybody that came in loved her, and I think as soon as they started to see that online, they said 'we're going to help this lady.'"

Schaar said prayed she prayed for a miracle, and it looks like that prayer was answered.