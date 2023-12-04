Local artists collaborate on album to benefit homeless community

Musician Scott Fish began working with poet Mike Hackney when he heard his spoken word on the radio. Fish would learn Hackney was living at Cherry Street Mission.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — There's a unique collaboration that's bringing together several types of art and it's all for a good cause.

The Unforgivable Gossamer Sadness is a new album produced by local musician, Scott Fish and poet, Mike Hackney.

The two were old friends who weren't really in touch at the time, but when Fish heard Hackney's spoken word on a local radio show he wanted to elevate his work.

"I said, 'hey, I got an idea. I want to bring you over to my studio and record you doing your poetry.' So that's how it got started," Fish said.

Once Fish started working with Hackney he learned something about him. Hackney was living at the Cherry Street Mission homeless shelter.

"Had some hard times, couple years back via COVID and a lot of other factors. Some my own fault really," Hackney said.

The album took on a bigger purpose. Scott wanted to do something to help Mike. So he and got a team together to organize a CD release party.

"This is definitely a piece of art. From the way it looks as a cd design to how it sounds to all the things we're associating with it," Fish said.

Artwork inspired by the tracks on the album will be auctioned off at the release party. Proceeds will benefit Hackney, who recently got the keys to his new apartment, and Family House shelter.

"Helping people who are experiencing homelessness, like Mike and the Family House people who live there. I fee l very strongly that it's extremely important that they not only get help finding somewhere to go, but they get help with mental support, knowing there are people who care," Dee Brown said. She helps organize the party and is also the Director of Mission Advancement for BeInstrumental.

The album is also meant to raise awareness about homelessness and what we can all do to help. The Lucas County Homelessness Board estimates more than 1,600 people are experiencing homelessness in Toledo, including more than 300 families with children.

"I want it to be said that folks who are struggle down there at the mission, they need a kind word whenever they can get it because you never know when you can spark off that empowerment in someone," Hackney said. "It could be a series of bad days for them, but then suddenly you say something nice to them and they're ready to take charge of their own thing too."

If you'd like to get involved, the free album release party is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday in the basement of the Collingwood Arts Center.