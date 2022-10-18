Toledo homeless population rates rise as temperatures decrease

The Cherry Street Mission partnered with the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, Pathway Toledo and other agencies to create the Eviction Prevention League.

That group has helped 100 people get rental and utility assistance, but the homeless population continues to rise.

“We continue to see a rise in homelessness in the city of Toledo, so our numbers that we reported back in summer was about a 78% increase. We continue to see those numbers climb,” Cherry Street Mission Vice President of Programs Savannah Rayford said.

She said there were up to 300 assistance recipients per month at the Cherry Street Mission last year. Last month, that number went up to 500 recipients.

1 Matters, another Toledo-based non-profit organizes events to provide resources to the homeless community. 1 Matters Chief Operating Officer Shawn Clark said inflation is one of many reasons homelessness is rising.

"What we are seeing across the country is a rise in housing costs, which often will preclude some of our guests from being able to get housing vouchers and be able to get into houses," Clark said.

Because temperatures are dropping during fall and winter is approaching, Clark said resources are needed now more than ever. She said more problems arise in colder months because individuals who enjoyed the outdoors in the summer are now looking for shelter.

Rayford said the Cherry Street Mission will continue to provide services like rental and utility assistance. And although calling is one way to get the right referral, walking through the door of the mission is another easy and accepted way to seek help.