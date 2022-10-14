Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price

The gas company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase bills by 27%. It is currently unclear why the money is needed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers.

The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%.

The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the possible price increase.

There weren't many that showed up, but the few that came to speak agreed that now is not the best time to hit families with higher utility bills, as inflation has seen record highs recently.

"We're just now beginning to see a glimmer of light and we have a lot of homelessness, the shelters are full, we've got people sleeping in their cars, the housing market is going crazy, rent is going up and to have the gas go up, you're going to have more people in jeopardy of being homeless," Stanley Smith, an outreach specialist with the Lucas County Family Council, said. "We need to get out and raise our voice and tell the people and tell them not to raise it and let us have a chance to survive."

Columbia Gas provided a statement at the hearing:

"Customers have an important voice in the ratemaking process. We appreciate having the opportunity to meet with them and continue working with all stakeholders."

It's not clear why the money is needed. Columbia Gas officials said they did not want to comment further than the statement provided, due to them still being in discussions with the Public Utility Commission.

One woman at the hearing called the possible price increase a "budget buster," and that it will force families to decide on what bills they can and cannot afford.

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel has been vocal about wanting the commission to only approve $10 million of the $212 million.

"For people who are struggling, an increase in their utility bill can make the difference between having a roof over their head and not having a roof over their head and you want to hear from all sides, and to us, the most important part of that equation is the people paying those bills," Ohio Consumers' Counsel spokesperson J. P. Blackwood said.