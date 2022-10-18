Toledo groups help Ukraine family

The Bondarenko family has been traveling for months before settling temporarily in northwest Ohio.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It's been a long seven months for Tetiana Bondarenko and her family. She and her kids were separated from her husband Demitri in the early days of the war between Ukraine and Russia, before finally coming together as a family in the U.S. just weeks ago.

"I was very excited when I saw my husband," Bondarenko said through a translator. "My children were very happy to be reunited again after more than six months, we didn't see each other. We are so grateful for this opportunity, and we believe God blessed us that we arrived to Toledo."

Jewish Federation Vice President Ben Malczewski said helping Ukrainians is easier when multiple groups contribute.

"What this partnership between these groups represents is how we can make a difference," Malczewski said. "How small actions can have a large, cumulative effect in helping families come together."

The family is working on securing the necessary paperwork to have more permanent housing and jobs in Dallas, Texas. In the meantime, Bondarenko has been following the war every day.

"It's hard to watch, but, I want to know," she said. "I want to know what is happening in Ukraine now."

It's hard for Toledo Helps Ukraine founder Alona Matchenko as well, but seeing progress made by Ukrainian forces gives her hope.

"Being across the ocean, just watching what's happening sometimes can be frustrating, but when you see that there is a victory, and see that there is a difference that can be made here across the ocean as well, there's no bigger joy," she said.