Bowling Green microgrants to fund small organization's goals

$15,000 is available through the microgrants and interested organizations can apply for up to $5,000 for their event or mission.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is looking to help small community organizations make big impacts by issuing microgrants.

Community Development Administrator Martha Woelke said through funding groups working to better the community, the city benefits as a whole as part of the Community Action Plan.

$15,000 is available through the microgrants and interested organizations can apply for up to $5,000 for their event or mission.

"It allows some groups to do some things where they've struggled to find the funding," Woelke said. "They have a great idea and they just aren't going to qualify for some of the really big grants that you see that are at federal government or state government."

The Firefly Nights committee received a $5,000 microgrant last year to put on its festival.

"During our festival, we block off Main Street in downtown Bowling Green. From the post office to the library, we have bands in the center of our festival, we invite about 20 to 25 local art vendors to set up tents," Firefly Nights committee member Amy Simmons said.

The group used the funding to put on three events last summer, which brought hundreds to the heart of downtown Bowling Green.

Simmons said any groups interested should consider applying.

"I think it's a win-win because it really allows them to allocate money towards groups that maybe they wouldn't be able to invest in otherwise," Simmons said.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.