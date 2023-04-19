Spring Fling Family Fair in BG Wednesday

Enjoy a night full of family fun in Bowling Green on Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — For the first time, the Wood County Family & Children First Council and CareSource team up to host a spring fling family fair for free in Bowling Green.

The goal is to bring community resources to families and show the importance of positivity and family time, while having a fun time.

“This is the first time we’re having this event and we really felt that this is a good opportunity to get the agencies together. I don’t think families go looking for resources – like picking up the phone and calling – but if they’re all together in one place. I think that’s a really great advantage, is for our families to reach out to someone who needs counseling for kids but also for adults,” said Melissa Coe, council coordinator at Wood County Family and Children First.

You can expect to see carnival games, activities, raffle prizes and even a chance to visit with BGSU football players, cheerleaders and BGSU mascots! While you’re there, you can grab something to eat such as pizza, popcorn, nachos and even snow cones.

This free event is first of its kind and organizers hope to make it a yearly tradition with multiple resources for families to access.

“So we have 40 agencies that will be coming to the spring fling and we are very excited to have the agencies there. The goal is to bring families together as well as allow the families and opportunities to seek a different resources they may need,” Coe explained.

This event takes place from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church on 1526 East Wooster Street. To sign up, click here.