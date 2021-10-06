Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

From farmers markets to Florida Georgia Line on the big screen, here are the top events to check out June 11-13

TOLEDO, Ohio — The weekend is full of sunshine and summer vibes. It’s going to be a great time to get out and Go 419. Here are 11 things to consider this weekend:

Thursday, June 10-12

Cherry Festival | Whitehouse| Friday and Saturday

The annual Cherry Festival is back with several events including a cherry pie eating contest, parade and beer garden. Plus, on Friday the first-ever Cherry Fest Art Loop/Studio hop will be open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Food Truck Fundraiser | Toledo | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Who doesn’t enjoy a local food truck? On Friday spend your lunch at the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, on 1730 South Reynolds Road Toledo, OH, for raffles, music, fund and of course, food trucks. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cancer Connection of northwest Ohio.

Saturday, June 12

Tiffin – Seneca Farmers Market | Downtown Tiffin | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stroll through downtown Tiffin for their farmer’s market on Saturday. Several northwest Ohio vendors line the street with baked goods, art and fresh produce. Can’t make it this week? No worries, the farmers market is available every other Saturday.

Grand Opening of Urban Pine Winery | Maumee, OH | Saturday

A new kind of winery is opening in Maumee, OH Saturday. This local - family owned business will be opening its doors to the public for the very first time. Using grape from all over the world to produce their wine, Urban Pine Winery offers custom wines and a wine club.

Put In Bay Founders Day | Put-In-Bay | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hop on a ferry and visit DeRivera Park for the Put In Bay Founders Day event. Enjoy many vendors, hot dogs, strawberry “shore-cake”, root beer floats, and more fun.

Spaw Day | Three Dog Bakery Toledo | 12 – 2 p.m.

Visit Three Dog Bakery located on 5236 Monroe St. Toledo to treat your pup to a Spaw Day. Give your pup a nail trim by West Toledo Animal Hospital, a pet photo shoot for $10 donation to Friends of Lucas County Dogs, free samples and more. Must be tough to be a dog.

Flying Joe Adoption Event | Perrysburg | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Get a combo of coffee and a joyful four-legged friend at The Flying Joe adoption event. Three Dog Bakery, The Flying Joe and Planned Pethood have come together to host this adoption event.

Summer Craft Show and Flea Market | Ottawa Lake, MI | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Shop among some local vendors at the Summer Craft Show and Flea Market at 6218 Memorial Hwy, Ottawa Lake, MI. Enjoy Shopping with Bristol's Buds Candle Co., Touchstone Crystal, Paparazzi, Farmasi & Crafts and so much more.

Mercy Mammograms & Rolling Rosie's Food Truck | Toledo | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Visit the Taylor Kia of Toledo on Central Avenue to learn more about northwest Ohio’s first Mobile Mammography Van and snag some eats from Rosie’s the Rolling Chef Jr. food truck. The Mobile Mammography Van is taking appointments at this event. To schedule call 833-Mamm-Van. (833-626-6826)

Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Florida Georgia Line | Oregon | 6:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Get your summer concert vibes going with a special music presentation from Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chase Rice at the Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon, OH. Purchase your Encore Drive-In Nights tickets here.

Sunday, June 13

BOHO By The Bay Outdoor Market | Point Place | 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Live music all day, shopping and more at Boho by the Bay in Point Place. There will be craftsmen, artists, makers, live music all day, and Off the Rails food truck as well as swisher dogs. Located at 5416 N. Summit, Toledo, OH 43611 between Jcups Pizza and Mind Body Soul Fitness.

Classic Car Show | Toledo | 4 – 6 p.m.