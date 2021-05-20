LIST | Go 419's best outdoor dining experience in northwest Ohio

Ranging from pet friendly to rooftops, this list is your outdoor dining guide when you Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the sun out and evenings becoming warmer, outdoor dining is gaining in popularity. From the most scenic and unique to the best food and pet-friendly, here are the best outdoor dining restaurants in the 419 area.

If you don't see your favorite, text us at 419-248-1100 and tell us the location, type of cuisine and what makes the outdoor dining great there.

Top scenic patios

Highlights: The pub and grill has a sand volleyball net and huge lawn chairs (perfect for fun photos.) The best part is the incredible view of the sunset in the evening.

Highlights: American eats and a variety of drinks, the Hidden Beach Bar sits along Lake Erie and has a place to dock up for a quick bite.

Highlights: This bar and grille has some of the classic Lake Erie favorites such as perch and walleye dinners. The outdoor deck sits just high enough from the beach that it feels like the patio is on the waters of Lake Erie.

Highlights: From seafood favorites to craft burgers, Gideon Owens will have the perfect entrée for your wine. The outdoor seating is spacious, full of floral landscape and has live entertainment from time to time.

Highlights: Located on a spacious part of Catawba Island, Twin Oast offers craft beer and pub eats. The landscaping includes a waterfall below the two oast structures.

Highlights: With colorful patio seating and planted in Lake Erie, The Keys is a southern Florida-themed dining experience.

Highlights: Although this is not affiliated with the Jimmy Buffet brand, The Original Margaritaville offers a variety of food items from salads and tacos to burgers and, of course, margaritas. The building is located next to a small waterfall that is visible from both the outdoor patio and indoor dining room.

Highlights: Located near Cedar Point, Bay Harbor offers fine dining with Lake Erie views. There are also docks nearby for boaters.

The Docks – Toledo, OH

Highlights: All the restaurants along The Docks in downtown Toledo have views of the Maumee River and the Glass City skyline. Each patio is decorated to complement the cuisine. Below are the options:

Highlights: With their menu mostly consisting of pub-styled seafood, Old Bag of Nails has unique indoor dining. The outdoor patio sits on the Maumee River and in the evening is lit up with the string of lights overhead.

Patios with unique features

Highlights: In addition to the culinary exploration available through their menu, Sweetwater Chop House’s outdoor dining experience overlooks the Eagle Rock Golf Course.

Highlights: This patio is sectioned into a side alley and decorated with a large mural, vibrant color chairs and lights strung above the outdoor seating area. Almost feels like an urban oasis.

Highlights: Located in downtown Findlay, Stix offers Modern American cuisine with an outdoor experience that is both chic and casual.

Highlights: In addition to growing their own produce for their entrees, Kelley's Island Wine Co. is a “one-stop shop.” On the property, there is a tasting room, indoor dining, outdoor dining that spans across the property, a petting farm, an arcade, horseshoes and a cantina.

Highlights: Serving traditional pub favorites, Reset/Spike’s Beach Bar/Cameo Pizza not only has a full retro arcade inside the building but also beach volleyball courts, life-sized lawn games and a bar that has swings.

Highlights: This cozy Italian restaurant has an outdoor dining experience that is both romantic and casual. Ciao’s patio is decorated with floral hanging baskets along the perimeter, lights all across the pergola it and has heating posts for cooler nights.

Highlights: Most known for their “Hot Mama’s Bread,” Rosie’s Italian Grille’s patio is a Tuscan garden escape. Full of greenery and flowers throughout the space.

Rooftop Patios

Highlights: Located in downtown Bowling Green, City Tap and the Attic have an elevated view of the city scene.

Highlights: Alexandria’s La Vista Rooftop Tiki Bar offers a trendy and relaxing atmosphere while getting a new perspective of the location down below.

Highlights: The Upper Deck is part of The Boardwalk. It offer elevated views of Lake Erie and the island while enjoying you enjoy the popular lobster bisque.

Highlights: Located at the top floor of the Renaissance Hotel, downtown Toledo, The Heights has panoramic views of the Glass City. The scene indoors is nice but the bird’s-eye perspective from outdoors is an unforgettable experience.

Pet-friendly patios

Highlights: In addition to the Irish-inspired menu, being able to bring your four-legged friend is a major plus.

Highlights: Serving more than wine, Gillig Winery has plenty of space to spread out and offers appetizers and light bites on their bistro menu.

Highlights: Located in downtown Maumee, Dale’s Bar and Grill offers a variety of pub favorites and a casual atmosphere.

Highlights: Offering steakhouse favorites, Cousino’s has a patio that is well spaced out and easy to keep your pup comfortable while dining.

Highlights: Located in Levis Commons Shopping Center, Basil offers an array of artisan pizzas and unique wines. Their patio is fenced in, making it dog-friendly.

Highlights: Aside from being able to bring your fur-baby, Swig offers a variety of draft beers and pub favorites including sweet potato tots.

Highlights: Located in downtown Toledo, Ye Olde Durty Bird makes your furry friend feel welcomed by offering a water bowl upon arrival. The restaurant also has live music throughout the week.

Top patios for foodies

Highlights: Charlie’s Taverna offers classic American cuisine with homestyle flair.

Highlights: Both a whiskey room and coffee pub, Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room has a wide range of whiskey and coffee selections as well as a unique menu, including a Hawaiian burger.

Highlights: With a large outdoor patio space Social Gastropub identifies as an “Ohio culinary adventure.”

Highlights: Located in the Levis Commons Shopping Center, Tea Tree Asian Bistro has an array of Asian-inspired cuisine.

Highlights: In the downtown strip, next to The Roundhouse Bar, The Chicken Patio only offers a chicken dinner. The chicken dinner comes with a grilled chicken half, corn on the cob, potato salad and roll. Locals and visitors flock to this popular outdoor dining site for the popular chicken dinner.

Highlights: Inspired by French bistros, Element 112’s entrees are inspired by French cuisine. Their meat and fish products are also non-GMO.

Highlights: From brews to tunes, Blarney Irish Pub’s menu is packed with traditional pub favorites with an Irish flair.

Highlights: Located on Adams Street, Carlos' Loco Poco's menu is Cuban-inspired cuisine and drinks.

Highlights: In addition to its craft beer, Maumee Bay Brewing Company has a variety of options from burgers to chunks and even wood-fired pizza.