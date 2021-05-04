It's farmers market season! Here are all of the northwest Ohio markets open for 2021

Visiting a farmers market is a great way to bring the community together and support local farmers, chefs and crafters.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer comes with pool parties, festivals, and (the best part), farmers markets! Visiting an event and purchasing local goods is a great way to bring the community together.

Here are some locations you can visit this summer:

Bowling Green, OH

Every Wednesday starting on May 12, the BG Farmers Market is held at the corner of Main and Clough St.

Dates: May 12 - October 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Defiance, OH

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday beginning in May, The Defiance Farmers Market will be open at the Northtowne Mall Entrance. Vendors range from jams and breads to crafts and soaps.

Dates: May 3 – October 30. Tuesday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Findlay, OH

The Hancock County Farmers Market opens on May 6 at 200 West Main Cross in downtown Findlay. Items range from baked goods and fruits to pet and personal care.

Dates: Every Thursday beginning May 6 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oregon, OH

Every first Wednesday of the month in Oregon, enjoy the Oregon Rollin’ Food and Farmers Market. This free event kicks off in June.

Dates: June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, and October 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Perrysburg, OH

Every Thursday starting in May in downtown Perrysburg is the Perrysburg Farmers Market. Vendors include Gardenview Flowers, Susie Lynne’s Lemonade, Karen Anne’s Kettle Corn, Dazzle Me, and more. Plus, live entertainment every Thursday.

Dates: May 6 – October 21 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Port Clinton, OH

Every Sunday in downtown Port Clinton on Madison Street and 2nd will be the Sunday Farmers Market. Fresh food and local goods will be available for purchase.

Dates: June 20 – October 17 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rossford, OH

Every Wednesday starting in June, Rossford will be hosting its “Stroll the Street” event. In addition to farmer’s market vendors, there will be arts & craft vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

Dates: June 16 – September 12 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sandusky, OH

Every Saturday on 100 E Washington Row, the Sandusky Farmers Market will be open. In addition to local goods, there will be live entertainment.

Dates: June 5 – October 30 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sylvania, OH

Every Tuesday beginning in June, the Sylvania Farmers Market will be on Main Street at the Harroun Community Park. In addition to the vendors, there will be live entertainment.

Dates: June 1 – October 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tiffin, OH

Every other Saturday beginning in May is the Tiffin-Seneca Farmers Market. Vendors include Wild Hill Berries, Smith Brothers Sweets, Rose Leaf Flowers, The Pink Lady, Miss Cindy’s Cookies and more!

Dates: May 15 & 29, June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, August 14 & 28, September 11 & 25, October 9 & 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toledo, OH

Every Wednesday on 3408 West Central Avenue, the West Toledo Farmers Market will be open May – October. Vendors range from arts and crafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Dates: (indoors) May – October from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every Saturday on 525 Market Street, the Toledo Farmers Market will be open. Vendors range from natural sweeteners and baked goods to coffee and wine plus food trucks.