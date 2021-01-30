Mercy Health introducing mobile mammogram van

In February, the Mercy Health – Toledo Mobile Mammography Van will bring mammography services to cities, suburbs and rural communities throughout northwest Ohio.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Mercy Health is introducing a new tool to save lives through early detection across northwest Ohio.

Starting in February, the Mercy Health - Toledo Mobile Mammography Van will begin seeing patients. The first mobile mammography unit in the area will provide safe and easily accessible screenings throughout northwest Ohio.

The unit will deliver mammograms to women age 40 and older, featuring new technology and self-compression - which means the patient can control the amount of pressure once in position for the mammogram and adjust to their comfort level.

“Research shows that early detection of breast cancer saves lives and yet, less than 75 percent of eligible women nationwide have received a mammogram within the last two years,” said Dr. Constance Cashen, general surgeon and medical director of the Mercy Health breast program, in a news release. “Our goal is to make it easy for all eligible women, and men, to access this potentially life-saving technology.”

Mercy Health will partner with churches, employers and communities to provide access to the services where they are most needed. Mercy Health estimates the van will bring service to nearly 1,500 women who may not have access to mammograms due to being underinsured, homeless or having high-deductible insurance plans.

The mobile unit will follow CDC guidelines and COVID-19 protocol and the screening will take about 15 minutes to complete.