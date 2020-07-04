TOLEDO, Ohio — Like most sports, the Minor League Baseball Season is on hold, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun of Opening Day. On Thursday, April 16, the Mud Hens will be hosting their own virtual event across social media platforms to be enjoyed from home.

The Hens are calling for videos of ceremonial first pitches from the comfort of your yard, national anthem performances, the traditional yelling of "play ball!" and welcomes and birthdays for those celebrating special occasions on April 16. These will run as if they were true in-game events.

The Mud Hens will take to the virtual field over Facebook Live, reliving the 2006 International League Governors' Cup championship game as well beginning at 5:30 p.m.

To participate in the fun, tag @mudhens and use the hashtag #HensOpeningStay on Twitter and follow the Toledo Mud Hens on their Facebook page.

Opening day has yet to be announced for the 2020-21 Mud Hens season, so stay tuned for more updates.

RELATED: Mud Hens season still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Get creative with a free activity book from the Toledo Mud Hens and the Toledo Walleye

RELATED: Toledo Mud Hens start to season delayed; MiLB issues statement