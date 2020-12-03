TOLEDO, Ohio — Minor League Baseball announced they will delay the start of this year's season in light of the coronavirus outbreak Thursday afternoon.

This means the Mud Hens will begin their season at a later date.

An MiLB statement said this decision comes after the league consulted with medical professionals and their partners at Major League Baseball.

MiLB said they will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date.

