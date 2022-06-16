Tiffin celebrates Bicentennial at Third Thursday Birthday Party

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a concert at the East Green amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin is celebrating its bicentennial with a downtown birthday bash.

This week's Third Thursday in downtown Tiffin is a special one, as it is celebrating Tiffin's Bicentennial with a birthday party, including a car show, live music, downtown businesses offering special deals and the kickoff to this year's amphitheater concert series.

It is also the first Third Thursday that the newly formed Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission will be hosting local artists and vendors on Court Street.

"A lot of artists are stepping up, even kids in grade school and the universities and high school, they want to get out and expose their art to the community. So, this is just a great opportunity," Ryan Poignon, chair for the Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission, said.

As organizers were planning for this year's bicentennial, they were worried COVID-19 protocols would force a change of plans.

With this Thursday's birthday party being hosted outdoors, the hope is the entire community and visitors from neighboring areas can come in and enjoy the festivities.

"We are so excited to be able to come together and actually participate as a community in our events again. It's wonderful to be able to be downtown. I know the last time we did a car show we had nearly 2,000 people downtown, so to be able to bring so many downtown to celebrate the history of Tiffin is fantastic," Amy Reinhart, director of downtown revitalization with the Tiffin Seneca Economic Partnership, said.

"A car show and events going on, Court Street market and music at the East Green, you can't go wrong. You can come down here, grab a DORA drink, spend time with the family and just get to know Tiffin," Poignon said.