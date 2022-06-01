Art Week in Tiffin celebrates local artists and looks ahead to the future

The celebration is the first week-long event for the Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission.

TIFFIN, Ohio — One year after founding their arts commission, the city of Tiffin is celebrating their first ever Tiffin Art Week.

All week long, the Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission is celebrating local artists during Art Week.

Events kicked off Monday and continue through Sunday. The highlight of the week-long arts celebration will be when the commission closes off Court Street Thursday, coordinating with the city's bicentennial birthday party.

"To have those annual projects out to the community, or at least breaking ground on new projects." said Ryan Poignon, chair of the Municipal Arts Commission. "As the years go on we'll see more bigger projects like murals and sculptures be adapted to our downtown."

The first round of community art was unveiled last week as the first group of traffic control boxes downtown were revealed to the public. The boxes now feature original art from local artists.

Those who took part said it's a baby step into getting the community familiar with seeing new art.

"I think it's really important to start small and then we can later on build upon that, build upon bigger ideas, collaborate more with people in the community and get more notice," said local artist Chelsea Mullins

"With the bicentennial, we're not only celebrating the past but we're also celebrating the future," Poignon said. "And the arts commission has a big hold on what's going to happen in the future here in Tiffin."

To kick off the week, volunteers at the Allen Eiry Senior Center participated in their regular arts-and-crafts session to make holiday gifts to sell to local school children at a discounted price.

"It's teaching them something new, keeps them busy, keeps their mind busy and it's good for everybody," said Allen Eiry Executive Director Diane Culver.

And along with all of the events during Art Week, the Art Commission is also still planning two more phases of their traffic control box artwork program, and are accepting art submissions through July 8.