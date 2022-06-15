Tiffin mayor to resign, take over Seneca County economic development role

Montz will begin his role as president of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership on July 5.

TIFFIN, Ohio — He's led Tiffin for more than a decade. Though he isn't going far, the city's youngest Mayor ever elected is resigning in a few weeks.

When Aaron Montz was elected mayor in 2012, he became the youngest mayor in Tiffin's history when he took office at 26 years old.

And after 10 years in office, Montz has accepted a new role, as president of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Montz said it is a bitter-sweet move as the city has seen huge strides in development and growth under his administration.

"The city is in the best financial position we've ever been in, we're sitting on the largest cash reserves that we've ever had. We have the best team of department heads that we've ever seen in the city," he said. "So, I feel like I've set things up perfectly for the next mayor to continue and sustain our success into the next level."

Other officials in the county are looking forward to working with Montz in a countywide role, as he acted as a source of optimism and hope for the younger generation of public servants within the city.

"I am one of the many, I believe, that saw that. I saw Aaron Montz growing up, saw his leadership with the city, and I said 'Hey, one day I could be in a community role, assisting and helping the momentum of the city," Bryce Riggs, executive director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Aaron has been instrumental in the spirit of collaboration that has led to our success here in Seneca County," Seneca County Commissioner Mike Kerschner said. "I think he will do great things at TSEP [Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership] and look forward to working together in this capacity."

Montz will begin his new role in countywide economic development on July 5.

He says he is looking forward to tackling the bigger issues in Seneca County like workforce development and the need for more housing as soon as he can.

"Whether it's our villages, our townships, you know we've got great facilities out in the counties as well. So now I'm going to be able to take my talents, take them county-wide and continue to help Seneca County as a whole and lift the tide here to help everyone across the county" said Montz

Bridget Boyle, Tiffin City Council president, will serve as interim mayor until August 5.

At that time, the city council will go through all of the applicants for mayor and vote on who will serve out the final year of Montz's term.