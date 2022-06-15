2022 Ohio, Michigan county fair dates announced

OHIO, USA — June is halfway over and county fair season is quickly approaching for the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan regions. The list below shows the dates for the counties in the area, in order of start time. Links with more info are attached.
Lucas County Fair: July 11-17
Ottawa County Fair: July 18-24
Lenawee (Michigan) County Fair: July 24-30
Seneca County Fair: July 24-31
Monroe (Michigan) County Fair: July 31- Aug. 6
Wood County Fair: Aug. 1-8
Erie County Fair: Aug. 10-21
Henry County Fair: Aug. 11-18
Huron County Fair: Aug. 15-20
Defiance County Fair: Aug. 20-27
Sandusky County Fair: Aug. 22-28
Hancock County Fair: Aug. 31- Sept. 5
Fulton County Fair: Sept. 2-8
Williams County Fair: Sept. 10-15
Wyandot County Fair: Sept. 12-17
Hillsdale (Michigan) County Fair: Sept. 25- Oct. 1
For those interested in larger fairs, the Ohio State Fair is July 27- Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, while the Michigan State Fair is Sept.1-5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.