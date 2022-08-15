Taste of Downtown Tiffin | Go 419

Eleven downtown Tiffin restaurants are offering samples from their menus Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m., and four local marching bands will perform in Band Bash 2022.

TIFFIN, Ohio — As part of the Third Thursday initiative to help promote downtown Tiffin development, the Taste of Tiffin offered visitors a wide array of food available in downtown restaurants.

Eleven vendors lined up along Jefferson street, allowing visitors to try as much, or as little as they want.

"We will be selling tickets for a dollar and then they will redeem the tickets for the items they want," Dale Depew, member of the Downtown Tiffin Development Committee, said. "So some items are a dollar, some are two, and we might even have some that are three dollar items."

And it's a bit of a two-for-one in downtown Tiffin events tonight. Because on the back end of the Taste of Downtown Tiffin just down the street at the East Green amphitheater will be the free Band Bash 2022.

From 7 - 9 p.m. Thursday, the marching bands from Tiffin Columbian, New Reigel, Tiffin University and Heidelberg University will perform for free.

It's celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of marching band season in the area.

"We're very blessed with a community that is very supportive of the arts and music in general. And so to have a really cool facility like the East Green and National Corner, and then to tie it together with the Taste of Tiffin, it's a win-win for everybody. It's a lot of fun." Tiffin Columbian Director of Bands Mike Meadows said.

"We're trying to promote outside of Tiffin, so we are marketing in more than the Tiffin and Seneca County region, because we think Tiffin has really become kind of a catch," Depew said. "We've got a lot of cool things going on, we've got neat businesses, we've got neat things like the splash pad and the amphitheater."

Taste of Downtown Tiffin runs until 8 p.m. Thursday night. The nearby Battle of the Bands runs from 7 to 9 p.m., with free admission.

