Band of the Week: Northwood Marching Band

It's another football season - or for many in the area, marching band season - and we're excited to again feature a different band and halftime show each week!

OHIO, USA — Those Friday night lights are ready to burn bright and local high school marching bands are also ready to shine with their halftime shows!

Band members work just as hard (if not harder) than the football players on the field. Musicians from across our area bring the noise before, during and after games.

That's why WTOL 11's Band of the Week is back for a second year to take some time and recognize bands during this year's Big Board Friday.

Enjoy the show!

WEEK 1: NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

We open the 2022-2023 marching band season at Northwood High School.

"I think our participation rate in the high school for band is somewhere around 18% -- more than double the national average," Northwood's director of bands, Matt Shirey, said.

This group is made up of kids who participate in almost every other extra curricular Northwood has to offer and they're going to Chicago in March, but right now, all focus is on Friday night.

Shirey says that this is the hardest show the band has put on the field since he took over five years ago.

"Definitely feels good because we've been pushing ourselves for harder shows to do and just to do them. It's really fun to do," senior trombone, Amelia Lewin, said.

"Feels pretty nice," senior trumpet, Cecil Niederkorn, said. "I feel like we put quite a bit of work in, so it's nice finally get recognized for the work we do."

WTOL 11 is proud to present Northwood High School as our first Band of the Week!

Check back Friday for their full show. Until then, here's a preview of what to expect!

