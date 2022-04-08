Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer

While work began to install an inclusive playground this week at Tiffin's Hedges-Boyer Park, work wrapped up at Opportunity Park in Seneca County.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground.

But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer.

It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin.

Work began this week to install new inclusive playground.

This new playground will offer those of any physical ability to play together.

"The piece of having everyone together tied in as one, building the communities, building the communication, the friendships and families, the pieces; that's what I think we're about. And that's where we're going," Tiffin City Parks Director Bryce Kuhn said.

A separate project has just wrapped up at Seneca County's Opportunity Center.

Through state grants and local funds, officials at the center's school replaced their aging equipment to make the playground more inclusive.

"Even with our old playground, we'd have our students in wheelchairs around the perimeter here watching some of their peers. And just so having the ability to now get onto the equipment with them is incredible," said Kaleb Kuhlman, director of education at the School of Opportunity.

Local leaders said the growing number of local inclusive playgrounds is a direct result of people better understanding the needs of those who are not able bodied. Instead of viewing these playgrounds as a nice gesture, people are now viewing them as necessities, leaders said.

"It's becoming more expected from community members," said Sarah Betts, executive director of the Seneca County Park District. "And with the rise in autism and the various other issues with abilities and things like that, I think people are becoming more aware too and it's impacting more families."

"I think that just proves that there's a need for both of these structures to be in Tiffin as well as in Seneca County," Kuhn said. "So, it's nice that we're able to meet at the same time and really have a heck of a product."

The inclusive playground at Hedges-Boyer Park is slated to be completed and open by mid September.

Opportunity Park is now completed and open to the public. Officials have planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24. The event will be followed by the first Community Play Date in the Park event.