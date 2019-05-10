HOLLAND, Ohio — As the fall season and cooler temperatures begin to settle in, it's time to think about finding a more cozy home for your plants.

"Your houseplants and tropicals loved the summer months as much as you did, but as the nights dip in to the 40s, make sure to bring them indoors," Jenny Amstutz with Nature's Corner said.

As you start to haul the houseplants back into your home, it's important to make sure you do it safely.

First thing's first: check your plant for insects.

"Look down in there. Insects like to hide. Make sure there is nothing white, nothing really snug on the leaves, there’s no stickiness or black," Jenny said.

If you see something, Jenny suggests that you spray your plant with Eight Home and Garden Insecticide.

"This is a contact insecticide that will take care of a wide range of insects," Jenny said.

If you don't see any creepy-crawlies, apply Houseplant Systemic Insecticide to prevent anything from getting to them as you move them indoors.

"It's like giving your plant a flu shot," Jenny said.

If you decide to re-pot your plant, choose a container with drainage that is the same size or just slightly larger than the pot it's in now.

"They don’t like to jump up in size, so a six-inch container you can stick with a six-inch or just go maybe up to a seven-inch. They like to be nice and cozy," Jenny said.

Keep plants away from heater vents and only water them as needed. Jenny said that it is important that you do not over water your houseplants.

If you are confused, or need advice for the best way to bring your plants indoors, you can always ask the experts.

