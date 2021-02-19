Go 419: The top things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in for another wintry weekend in the 419, but that doesn't mean there's nowhere to GO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Snow is on the ground, but that doesn't stop us from having some fun in the 419. Keep reading for ideas on where to GO and what to do.

THURSDAY

JAM's February Mardi Gras Market | Downtown Tiffin | Thursday 4 p.m. - Sunday 3 p.m.

This weekend check out downtown Tiffin for some Mardi Gras-themed shopping and fun. Every third Thursday, JAMS Monthly Markets hosts consignment style vendors on Madison Street. JAMS is featuring over 30 booths, food trucks and fun entertainment, plus different workshops and activities.

This is all starts on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m., Friday noon - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3p.m.

SATURDAY

BG Flea Market | Bowling Green Fairgrounds | 9 a.m.

This weekend in Bowling Green, you can come browse their Flea Market. They will be hosting two full buildings with hundreds of tables full of incredible items! Parking and admission is FREE, this will be going on beginning Saturday and ending Sunday at 3 p.m.

6th Annual Hot Cocoa Run | Olander Park | 9 a.m.

Runners aren't afraid of a little cold, so Saturday you could get moving and stay warm with the annual Hot Cocoa Run/Walk. They are offering multiple categories including a 1 mile walk/run, 5k, and new this year, a 10K. Along with your race packet you will receive some hot cocoa and then you can get ready!

Signing up with cost you between $25-$45 and you can do that over here.

Cabin Fever Art, Craft, and Marketplace | The Premier Banquet Complex | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

After this past year, we all have a little cabin fever. This weekend you can shake off those cobwebs and get out for a little bit with the Cabin Fever Art, Craft, and Marketplace. With over 60 vendors, you are sure to find something great and cure that winter boredom.

You can get your tickets here.

Try Hockey for Free | Tam O' Shanter | 10:15 - 11:45 a.m.

Winter time is perfect for hockey and Saturday is the day for your kids to give it a whirl! If they have been wanting to push around the puck for themselves, now is the perfect opportunity. This is all completely FREE, as is skate rental for this. The kids will get a quick classroom presentation, a tour of the facility and a chance to get on the ice for themselves and a Q&A after.

Twin Oast X Saucy Brew Works Winter Olympics | Twin Oast Brewing | NOON - 7 p.m.

Let the games begin! Grab your friends and head to Twin Oast for their Winter Olympics. Saturday will be a day of fun like no other, the teams will play multiple different games and top 3 will win some cool prizes courtesy of Saucy Brew Works, Twin Oast and Erisponsible.

If you just want to come out but not participate, there is no general admission fee but still plenty of fun to be had including sled bowling, life size pong, as well as cozy winter warm-up spots throughout the property. Either way, make sure to dress for the weather!

To sign your team up, it'll cost between $30-$50 and you can do that here!

Beginner Belly Dance Workshop | Belly Dance Toledo | 1 - 2 p.m.

Wanna get a little active and do something out of the ordinary this weekend? Well, how about some belly dancing? Belly Dance Toledo is offering a workshop for you to come and try it out, with no previous experience needed! It's $20 via Paypal link, right here. You can text them with any extra questions at 419-280-3674.

Pilates Golf Workshop | Club Pilates | 2 - 3:30 p.m.

It might not feel like when you look outside, but golf season is right around the corner! Get ready for it with this Pilates Golf Workshop at Club Pilates. In this workshop, you will work all those parts you use for that golf game. You will gain some strength and gain skills to help prevent injury.

This is FREE and you can sign-up by calling Club Pilates at 567-246-9160.

SUNDAY

Archery and Fireside S'mores | Pearson Metropark | 4 - 5:30 p.m.

With it so cold, some time by a fire and some yummy s'mores sounds like a perfect way to end the weekend! Add in a fun activity like archery and you'll be in business! Sunday at Pearson Metropark, you can try your hand at archery and then warm up by the fire, enjoying a toasty s'more.