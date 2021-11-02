Go 419: Pottery Perfection offers paint-it-yourself pottery for any occasion

Any piece you paint will be kiln dried and shipped to your home in 7 to 10 days.

FREMONT, Ohio — If your significant other always has that glazed over look when it comes to plans for Valentines Day, Pottery Perfection has something in Fremont that just may bowl you over.

Two years ago, Paul and Joni Hasselbach decided to leave their careers behind and buy this paint-it-yourself art studio in downtown Fremont.

"She would come down to the studio and paint to relax before she'd come home. And it just led to that next adventure in our life, to be honest with you," said Paul

Now they own one of the only art studios in northwest Ohio offering paint-it-yourself pottery, 3D wood art, hydro dipping and more.

Once your painting is finished, Pottery Perfection will kiln dry the art, then ship it to your home within 7 - 10 days.

And larger groups can call ahead to reserve enough space.

Pottery Perfection also hosts multiple special events with registration open on their Facebook page.

Though the coronavirus slowed down their second year of operations, they found a way to soldier through.

"We did shut down for quite some time, we were considered non-essential, so we did take out kits and we did it right at the curbside, " said Joni.

But now they have plenty to offer their patrons, including a ton of Valentine's Day-themed pottery.

This weekend, starting on Friday, kids can come in and paint a two piece heart box featuring their fingerprints, Saturday they are offering a $75 "Galentine's Day" evening of painting with dinner and on Sunday couples can take part in painting their own wine and stein glassware.

Joni says the hands-on touch makes anything here a perfect gift for the holiday.

"Chocolate makes you fat and roses die, but pottery lasts forever. It's just fun for the whole family, so you can spend your Valentine's Day here with the whole family or your loved one," said Joni.