Go 419: Corn maze at Butterfly House opens for season

The Corn Maze at the Butterfly House will be open, weather-dependent, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through Oct. 29.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The cooler, fall-like weather is ushering in a new season of outdoor activities.

The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House in Whitehouse will welcome wanderers into the cornfield again starting this Saturday.

This year's theme is dinosaurs, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. The design features four separate mazes of varying lengths and difficulty.

"Since the mazes are so challenging, it's great for kids of all ages. The first and second maze are pretty simple, and the third and fourth are rather difficult," said Christy Geha, the director of operations at Wheeler Farms, which houses the attractions.

Along with the mazes themselves, the Butterfly House will offer campfires, cornhole and JoJo's pizza every Saturday.

There are more than six miles of maze paths laid out across the multiple acres, but the most efficient route for all 4 paths will take about 2.5 miles of walking.

Throughout all four mazes are multiple hole punch locations. If you collect all 24 of the hole punches, you will be put into a pool for a grand prize.

"Bring it to our table. We have a drawing at the end of the year and you'll have the opportunity to win a free Christmas tree," Geha said of the hole punch challenge.

Wheeler Farms planted the corn this year in a cross-sectional pattern so the stalks are closer together and make it harder to peek through and see ahead.

For the first time, the paths were laid out in advance before the corn was planted instead of being cut out after the plants began growing.

"We usually plant the corn in July," Geha said. "This year we planted the corn in July, but we planted around the paths so as to not cut down the paths later on, just in an effort to not waste corn."