Pickleball at Pearson Metropark: New courts added at renovated tennis complex

The Pearson Metropark tennis complex was renovated to add four pickleball courts and two tennis courts as the last of five area FitParks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OREGON, Ohio — Pickleball enthusiasts, this news is for you. If you're looking for a new place to play, the Pearson Metropark FitPark will soon be ready for action.

Metroparks Toledo and MercyHealth will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FitPark: Pickleball at Pearson Metropark on Thursday.

The ceremony will celebrate the grand opening of the last of five FitParks, made possible by a financial gift from MercyHealth in 2017. The FitPark: Pickleball is a renovated tennis complex at Pearson Metropark, featuring four pickleball courts and two tennis courts to meet the growing popularity of pickleball.

The first FitPark opened in 2018 at Wildwood Preserve Metropark with equipment for aerobic and balance exercise, core and muscle strengthening and accessibility.

The other FitParks are FitPark: Paddle, a kayak concession at Farnsworth Metropark and self-serve shares at Howard Marsh, Blue Creek and Glass City metroparks; FitPark: Ride, a mountain bike skills course at Oak Openings Preserve; and FitPark: Climb, a portable rock climbing wall used at outdoor expos, neighborhood and Metroparks events, community festivals and schools across the county.

Pearson Metropark is located on South Lallendorf Road in Oregon.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.