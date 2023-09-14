City of Rossford adding public parking lot, over 40 new spaces for downtown visitors

More than 40 parking spaces will be added in downtown Rossford thanks to a new public lot.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The City of Rossford is adding more public parking options for downtown visitors.

The city posted an announcement to their Facebook page on Wednesday saying they were working alongside Maumee Bay Turf, who are donating their time and talents, to help create more public parking in the downtown area.

'City Lot 2' will be located north of the former 5/3 Bank parking lot behind 440 Dixie Highway. The lot will be accessible through the alley that is located immediately to the right behind Huntington Bank off Bergin Street, according to The city.

Entry into and traffic through the new parking lot will be one-way traffic only. Signs are expected to be posted regarding the new space in the coming week.

This parking lot project will create over 40 additional public parking spots in the heart of downtown Rossford.

This downtown expansion further highlights the reality of the growth The city has been working hard to achieve. In May 2023, after three years of trying, the Rossford City Council approved an ordinance for a new DORA district.

Following the ordinance approval, Rossford held it's first ever Rossford Music Festival in June 2023 to celebrate the city's 125th anniversary.