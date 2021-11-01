Alice Cooper coming to the Stranahan Theater

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bringing his own brand of rock psycho-drama to Toledo, Alice Cooper is performing at the Stranahan Theater on Jan. 29 and tickets go on sale Friday.

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has continued to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.

Released in February 2021, his latest album “Detroit Stories,” (produced again by Bob Ezrin) is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 60s, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians. It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at #1 the week of release.

Cooper was born in Detroit and moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while they were all in high school in Phoenix, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles, where he signed them to his record label. Their collaboration with young record producer Bob Ezrin led to the break-through third album “Love It to Death” which hit the charts in 1971, followed by “Killer,” “School’s Out” Billion Dollar Babies” and “Muscle of Love.”

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

Though his 2020 worldwide concert tour, dubbed “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” was cut short by the pandemic, he looks forward to continuing to bring his iconic brand of rock & roll to fans on five continents now in 2021, 2022 and beyond.