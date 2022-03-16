'Broadway is Back in Toledo' series begins October 2021

The Stranahan Theater welcomes back musical favorites including headliner "Hamilton."

As more vaccines are administered, normal becomes more attainable. Gathering in a theater can now be done safely and the Stranahan Theater is excited to host several shows through the American Theater Guild season. Headlining the "Broadway is Back in Toledo" series is the hip-hopera "Hamilton."

The season begins in October 2021 and continues through June of 2022. In addition to "Hamilton," "Anastasia," "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Come From Away" and "Waitress" (rescheduled from 2020) will also be part of the series.

Add-ons include "Rain – A tribute to the Beatles," "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" and the "25th Anniversary of Riverdance" show will also be at the Stranahan Theater.

2021-2021 Schedule

"Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles" – October 21-22, 2021

"Anastasia" - November 4-7, 2021

"An Officer and a Gentleman" – December 2-5, 2021

"Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" – December 15, 2021

"Come From Away" – January 4-9, 2022

"Waitress" – February 17-20, 2022 (rescheduled from 2020 season)

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" – March 16, 2022

"Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show" – March 31-June 1, 2022

"Hamilton" – August 23 – September 4, 2022

The "Broadway is Back in Toledo" series will follow health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of performers and audience members.