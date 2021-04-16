Alice Cooper, Cooper Tire teaming up to crown best garage band

Voting begins today and runs through April 28.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper are teaming up to crown the best garage band in the U.S.

"The Coopers" scoured the nation and identified three talented garage bands. Alice Cooper will provide feedback to the bands and call on fans to cast their votes to name the Driven to Perform winner at DrivenToPerformConcert.com.

The winning band will open for Evanescence in a livestream performance May 13.

The three finalists are Suspect208, South of Eden and Ashland. Each band was asked to submit an original work and a cover of Alice Cooper's "Under My Wheels." Videos are online now and voting will continue through April 28.